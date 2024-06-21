5 Packers Breakout Candidates to Watch this Summer
The Green Bay Packers once again enter the 2024 NFL season as one of the youngest and most promising teams in the NFL. They're also hoping for a leap from several of those young guys with potential.
They surprised everyone last season by catching fire over the second half of the season. That hot streak even carried them to a surprise playoff victory over the Dallas Cowboys and a close loss at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.
The Packers aren't satisfied by merely making the playoffs in 2023. Determined not to rest on their laurels, they're working harder than ever to take the next step. That means they expect more from several players who have built a solid foundation. Here are five Packers who are breakout candidates this summer.
5. Anders Carlson, Kicker
Screw it, I'm feeling spicy today. After a less-than-disastrous rookie campaign that saw Carlson regress as the season went on, the Packers desperately need more from their kicker game in 2024. It's one thing to have a struggling kicking game as a rebuilding team and a much bigger issue as a squad with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.
For better or worse, Green Bay proclaimed their unwavering belief in Carlson every chance they got last year. However, that confidence has steadily decreased, as they brought in not one but two kickers this offseason—Greg Joseph and Jack Podlesny.
The Packers hope Carlson follows the path his older brother, Daniel, took to becoming one of the best kickers in the NFL. After a slow start to his career, Daniel was released by the Minnesota Vikings before being picked up by the Raiders, and he's enjoying a heck of a career. Only time will tell if that's in the cards for Anders, but Green Bay will give him every chance to respond in a positive way. If they believe, I believe.