5 Most Important Packers Free Agent Targets in 2024
The Green Bay Packers had a good year in 2023 but will need to retool in the offseason to get even better for 2024.
4. Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
The Packers need to completely revamp their safety room. That position group struggled massively in 2023. They have Darnell Savage, Jonathan Owens, and Johnathan Ford all hitting the free agency market.
A guy like Chauncey Gardner-Johnson would give the Packers a rangy and instinctive defender on the backend. He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this March. Gardner-Johnson was just with the Detroit Lions after signing a one-year, $6.5 million deal.
He sustained a torn pectoral muscle in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks but found his way back onto the field during the playoffs. In three postseason games in 2023, he had 12 tackles and one interception. This showed his toughness and determination to get back on the field after suffering a devastating injury.
His best season came in 2022 with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Florida product tallied 67 total tackles with six interceptions. He would immediately give the Packers a versatile defender who can create turnovers.
5. Micah Hyde
The Packers don't just need one safety, they need multiple. Safety Micah Hyde is scheduled to be a free agent after spending seven years with the Buffalo Bills. Is a reunion on the horizon? You never know. Hyde was with the Green Bay Packers from 2013-2016.
The two-time second-team All-Pro selection is so instinctive and alert in the secondary. He has excellent size to be disruptive in passing lanes. Hyde is also a vocal leader who is always communicating with his teammates.
The Iowa product has snagged at least two interceptions in seven of the 11 seasons he's played. The addition of the veteran playmaker would do wonders for Green Bay's secondary in many different ways.
