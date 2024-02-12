5 Most Important Packers Free Agent Targets in 2024
The Green Bay Packers had a good year in 2023 but will need to retool in the offseason to get even better for 2024.
2. Jonah Williams
You can never have enough quality offensive linemen in this league. Injuries are always going to pop up so teams need to just be prepared. If you don't have a good offensive line, your entire offense can just fall apart.
Green Bay looking to bring in Jonah Willams would be a wise move. Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari has been limited to just 13 games over the past three seasons due to knee injuries.
It would be foolish for the Packers to depend on Bakhtiari going forward. Williams has suited up in 16-plus games for three straight years. The Alabama product owns the flexibility to play both tackle spots. Williams can quickly get to the second level and understands leverage.
The 26-year-old wouldn't cost much to bring into town and would give Green Bay another body up front.
3. Kenny Moore
The Packers need another cornerback in the fold. Last year, Green Bay traded Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills and the cornerback room took a hit. Getting someone valuable to that position could do wonders for the defense.
Cornerback Keisean Nixon played the majority of his snaps in the slot but left a lot to be desired on the field. Having three good corners has become an important factor because most offenses trot out three WRs consistently.
Cornerback Kenny Moore could provide a massive boost to the secondary. Moore would immediately step into the starting slot role. The 28-year-old plays sticky in coverage and has a knack for creating turnovers. Moore has recorded at least 80 total tackles, three interceptions, and one sack in three of the last four seasons.
In 2023, Moore finished with a 77.4 PFF grade.