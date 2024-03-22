5 Former Packers Who Still Can't Find a Job in 2024 Free Agency
The free agency craze is almost over and these former Packers are still trying to find a new team.
By Cem Yolbulan
Patrick Taylor, RB
The 25-year-old was probably hoping for a promotion with the potential departure of AJ Dillon. But the Packers surprisingly re-signed Dillon despite bringing in a workhorse RB1 in Josh Jacobs. Considering that Emanuel Wilson is also staying, Patrick Taylor is more superfluous than ever in Green Bay.
It's not like Taylor was bad during his three seasons with the Packers. He is a versatile, do-it-all running back who increased his offensive snap count to 33% and special teams snap count to 40% last season. He knows the team and the system, and at only age 25, he still has upside.
However, his future is likely not in Titletown as his contract expired this offseason and he is still unsigned. He will presumably remain unsigned until after the draft. When teams fail to land a rusher of their choice at the draft, they will turn to low-budget options like Taylor for depth.
Mason Crosby, K
This one is a bit different for obvious reasons but I wanted to include it because it's relevant for the Packers. The legendary kicker and Packers icon Mason Crosby has been a free agent ever since his contract with the Giants expired after the 2023 campaign.
The reason Crosby is without a team is presumably more about him than the teams. If the 39-year-old wants to continue playing instead of hanging up the cleats, he would surely find a team to bring him on.
Considering the Packers' desperate need at the position, they could even be the ones to do it.