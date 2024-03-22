5 Former Packers Who Still Can't Find a Job in 2024 Free Agency
The free agency craze is almost over and these former Packers are still trying to find a new team.
By Cem Yolbulan
David Bakhtiari, OT
Whether Bakhtiari will be able to resume his playing career remains to be seen. The iconic All-Pro tackle is still rehabbing and trying to make his way to the field. Teams being hesitant to sign him and the 32-year-old taking his time are to be expected. He has only played in 13 games over the last three years after all.
The most obvious landing spot for the left tackle is obviously the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers has been surrounding himself with familiar faces in New York and Bakhtiari has been a long-time favorite of his both on and off the field. He would fill a need in the offensive line and keep Rodgers happy. However, the Jets obviously couldn't wait around for Bakhtiari news and went ahead and signed Tyron Smith and traded for Morgan Moses instead.
If Bakhtiari wanted to sign with the Jets, they would presumably welcome him with open arms, mostly to appease Rodgers. Otherwise, another contending team with an offensive line need like the Kansas City Chiefs could also be an option.
Rudy Ford, S
The position that probably had the most options on the market was safety. The oversaturated market caused a few capable players' markets to be squeezed. This might include Rudy Ford as well.
The Packers already lost Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens. They more than made up for it by signing an elite young safety in Xavier McKinney. There is still a chance they bring back Ford as a cheap option who knows the team. He had solid moments during his two years as a Packer. It wouldn't be a bad decision by any means.
However, the Packers are likely looking for upgrades, either with one of the remaining free agents or in the draft. It's safe to assume that the rest of the league is doing the same. There are names like Justin Simmons, Jayron Kearse, Eddie Jackson, and Julian Blackmon still on the market, after all. Ford's name will likely not come off the market until some more dominoes fall.