5 Former Packers Who Still Can't Find a Job in 2024 Free Agency
The free agency craze is almost over and these former Packers are still trying to find a new team.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers had a busy and controversial offseason. Fan favorite Aaron Jones departing and being replaced by Josh Jacobs and losing key starters on the defensive side of the ball raised some eyebrows both locally and nationally. Some of these losses will be sorely missed as the Packers try to make another deep postseason run.
There are a few departed players, however, that don't seem to have much of a market outside Green Bay. Let's take a look at some former Packers who are struggling to find their next destination.
Josiah Deguara, TE
Packers fans had plenty of expectations from the third-round pick when he was drafted in 2020. However, Deguara consistently failed to perform and saw his role and snap count fall over the years. Now that his rookie contract is over after four seasons, the Packers are understandably not rushing to re-sign him.
Neither is the rest of the league.
After two weeks of free agency, Deguara still doesn't have a team despite having the name recognition and draft pedigree.
It's because the 27-year-old was almost exclusively used as a special teamer last season. He wasn't particularly productive offensively as he was utilized as an H-back and finished the season with eight catches and 65 receiving yards.
Deguara is unlikely to be signed until after the draft when teams exhaust their higher-upside, younger alternatives.