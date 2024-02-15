5 Bucks Playing Their Final Season in Milwaukee
The days of this Milwaukee Bucks core are numbered.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks were surprisingly quiet at the trade deadline, only making one minor move to turn Cam Payne into Patrick Beverley. This was a disappointment for many Bucks fans who were hoping for significant roster upgrades ahead of the playoffs as they currently don't look like they are in the same class as the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference.
Yet, there were plenty of trade rumors surrounding a few of the key rotation pieces. These players will certainly be back on the chopping block in the offseason, especially if the rest of this season doesn't go according to plan.
This season for the Milwaukee Bucks is as close to championship-or-bust as it gets in the NBA. This is an aging roster with players like Damian Lillard, Khris Middleton, and Brook Lopez all close to their mid-30s. The team already traded away almost all of their draft assets and doesn't have any young, budding stars on the roster. Their championship window with the new head coach Doc Rivers is the next 1.5 seasons.
So, the Milwaukee Bucks will be busy this offseason regardless of what happens in the 2024 playoffs to extend their championship window and continue being contenders during Giannis Antetokounmpo's prime. Here are the five Bucks who don't fit that plan past this current season.
Patrick Beverley
The newest addition to the roster is also the least likely to stay longer than a year. Patrick Beverley has been known to wear out his welcome wherever he goes. He hasn't played more than one season in any of his previous four teams.
Beverley has been a Doc Rivers favorite for a long time. So, there is a chance he will want to keep him around beyond this season but Pat Bev is turning 36 soon and his offensive game is in major decline. There is a chance he is more of a liability than an impactful player for the rest of his career.