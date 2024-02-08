Bucks Trading for Controversial Guard to Strengthen Defense
The Milwaukee Bucks will hope that Patrick Beverley can get them an edge off the bench and help with their much-maligned defense.
By Jovan Alford
With the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks making trades to strengthen their rosters, the Milwaukee Bucks have decided to join in the action. It’s not a blockbuster deal, but it will give them an edge defensively for the second half of the season.
Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday that the Bucks are acquiring backup point guard Patrick Beverley from the Philadelphia 76ers for Cam Payne and a second-round pick.
Beverley was having a solid season for the Sixers as he stepped up when the team didn’t have Tyrese Maxey for a few contests because of injury. The veteran point guard averaged 6.3 points, 3.1 assists, and 3.1 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per game.
Beverley isn’t a huge offensive threat, which Milwaukee will not need him for, especially since they have Damian Lillard. However, Pat Bev will be a factor on the defensive end, which is an ongoing issue for the Bucks this season.
Milwaukee is one of the worst defensive teams in the league this season, allowing 119.8 points per game (24th in the Association). The defensive-minded point guard won’t solve all of the Bucks’ issues. But they could play him alongside Lillard to help on the perimeter.
Meanwhile, the Bucks will lose an offensive combo guard in Payne, who is scoring 6.2 points per game on 45.5% shooting from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc this season.
