5 Packers With the Highest Ceilings Ahead of 2024 NFL Season
The Green Bay Packers have done an incredible job of drafting and developing their players over the last four decades. Even by their high standards, they might be reaching new heights thanks to home runs in their recent drafts.
After it looked like the Packers were going to enter rebuild mode following Aaron Rodgers' era, general manager Brian Gutekunst quickly turned it around, thanks to some very solid drafts that have positioned the Packers to be a title contender once again.
Gutekunst and the front office have infused the Packers with incredible talent, but nobody on the team has higher ceilings in 2024 than these five players.
5. Luke Musgrave, Tight End
The first image that comes to mind of Luke Musgrave's rookie season may be the tight end stumbling over his own feet in the open field. That's fair. However, there's no denying his raw athletic abilities.
Musgrave ran a 4.81 40-yard dash and sports a 36-inch vertical leap--both elite numbers for a tight end. Oh, and he's 6-foot-6. His combination of size, speed and leaping ability make him too big for cornerbacks to cover and too fast for linebackers.
Jordan Love will continue to gain confidence in his tight end's raw abilities as Musgrave continues to develop his understanding of the offense. If Musgrave can stay on his feet and improve his hands, the sky is the limit in 2024. He has the potential to put defenses in a constant bind and bust games wide open.