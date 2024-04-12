4 Top Prospects Who Could Surprisingly Fall to the Packers at No. 25
The NFL Draft is always unpredictable. Don't be shocked if these prospects fall to the back half of the first round.
4. Laiatu Latu, EDGE
The Packers do have a strong defensive front that features Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Preston Smith, and Kenny Clark.
Despite having all these guys, you can never have enough capable pass rushers in this league.
UCLA's Laiatu Latu may be a gem that is sitting on the board when Green Bay takes the clock at No. 25 overall.
Latu overcame a lot of adversity already in his career. Three and half years ago, Latu hurt his neck in a preseason workout that nearly cost him his playing career. He had to undergo neck fusion surgery and wasn't cleared by the University of Washington's medical staff.
After a year, he was cleared by Dr. Robert Watkins, after he was put through rigorous testing. The California native then transferred to UCLA and became one of the best EDGE rushers in the nation.
Latu owns incredible speed, burst, and instincts to be disruptive in the backfield. He has the bend and motor to consistently beat opposing lineman.
He completely dominated during his two years at UCLA. Latu posted a 27% pass-rush win rate while earning a 91 and 94.3 pass-rushing grades per PFF over the last two years.
Additionally, Latu recorded 85 total tackles, 34 tackles for loss, and 23.5 sacks at UCLA.
Teams may push him down their draft boards due to his injury history. That could be a blessing in disguise for the Packers as Latu is the best pure pass-rusher in this class.
