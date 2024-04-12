4 Top Prospects Who Could Surprisingly Fall to the Packers at No. 25
The NFL Draft is always unpredictable. Don't be shocked if these prospects fall to the back half of the first round.
2. Graham Braton, IOL
Green Bay's offensive line underwent a shakeup this offseason with both David Bakhtiari and Jon Runyan Jr. no longer on the roster.
They need to add more bodies to that group, especially along the interior. Last season, the Packers' interior offensive line had the eighth-lowest grade per PFF.
This draft class has plenty of quarterbacks, wide receivers, and offensive tackles. That will push other players and positions down the draft board and interior offensive line could be one of them.
Graham Barton out of Duke, has a chance to be on the board. Barton has the versatility to play multiple spots along the offensive line, including tackle and center. Draft experts think he's better suited at center due to his size and length.
Barton is quick out of his stance and takes great angles as a run blocker and would be a great pick at No. 25.
3. Amarius Mims, OT
Amarius Mims is an absolute unit, standing at 6'8 and weighing 340 pounds. He has 36-inch arms and ran a 5.07 40-yard dash, showing his athleticism.
Mims is raw after notching only 8 total starts at Georgia. Even though he doesn't have a lengthy resume, his play on the field was very impressive.
He was patient in his sets and has powerful hands to drive back defenders. According to PFF, Mims finished 2023 with a 75.6 overall grade.
The Packers did let go of long-time left tackle David Bakhtiari due to injuries, so they could select another anchor at tackle to fill that void.
Mims has all the tools needed to excel at the next level and has a chance to slide to his lack of experience.