4 Packers Who Will Lose Their Roster Spot to a Rookie in the NFL Draft
These Packers will likely be replaced by newly-drafted prospects this offseason.
By Cem Yolbulan
Anders Carlson, K
This one is a no-brainer. General manager Brian Gutekunst already put the kicker on the hot seat by calling out his insufficient performance.
This was certainly deserved after Anders Carlson was one of the least effective kickers in the NFL. He ranked 29th in extra point percentage and 23rd in field goal percentage before capping it off with a miserable postseason where he drew a lot of attention with a costly miss against the San Francisco 49ers.
It is certainly hard to justify bringing back the 25-year-old kicker.
Kickers are easy to find and replace. If they are not producing at the level they need, the best way to find one is through the late rounds of the draft. Sometimes, you don't even need to draft one, there are usually plenty of worthy kickers who go undrafted and deserve a shot.
Perhaps the Packers won't find another Mason Crosby at the draft, but they can certainly do better than Carlson. A rookie will almost certainly be the new starting kicker for the 2024 campaign.
If it's too early for you to start thinking about the NFL Draft, then head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, claim your sign-up offer of $150 in bonus bets, and start wagering on all the sports going on right now using the exclusive link below.