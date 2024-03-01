4 Packers Who Will Lose Their Roster Spot to a Rookie in the NFL Draft
These Packers will likely be replaced by newly-drafted prospects this offseason.
By Cem Yolbulan
David Bakhtiari, OT
The odds of Bakhtiari being on the Packers' roster next season are slim. The 32-year-old offensive lineman has played in 13 games in Green Bay over the last three seasons and carries a cap hit of $40 million, the largest on the team. The difference in production versus salary makes Bakhtiari a prime cut candidate this offseason.
Cutting the All-Pro tackle would save the Packers $20 million in salary cap, which could prove very helpful in free agency.
The only question is whether the Packers would replace him with a rookie or a veteran tackle. There will be options in free agency such as Trent Brown of the New England Patriots, Tyron Smith of the Dallas Cowboys, or Jonah Williams of the Cincinnati Bengals, but they will cost a pretty penny.
At the draft, Mel Kiper has the Packers select Jordan Morgan, the offensive tackle from the Arizona Wildcats as Bakhtiari's replacement. There are plenty of high-end prospects in the position at the draft that could fall to the Packers. This includes Taliese Fuaga of Oregon State, JC Latham of Alabama, and Amarius Mims of Georgia.
Considering the timeline of the Packers, drafting a young tackle and developing him alongside the young offensive unit makes more sense than potentially overpaying for an older free agent.