4 Packers on the Bubble Ahead of 2024 Training Camp
4. Greg Joseph, K
NFL training camps typically feature various position battles. The Packers' upcoming sessions aren't an exception as the team is set to host a three-way kicker competition after former 2023 sixth-round pick Anders Carlson struggled with consistency during his rookie year.
In an effort to try to draw out the best of the second-year special teamer, the Packers signed veteran kicker Greg Joseph earlier this offseason, while also bringing in undrafted rookie James Turner. However, when it comes to the newly added duo, Joseph's spot with Green Bay is less secure.
Is Joseph more proven than Carlson? Yes, but he also might not be that much of an upgrade. The ex-Florida Atlantic leg is inconsistent in his own way, having played for three different franchises across five seasons. Reliable kickers don't usually see that much change.
And even if his 2023 stats were better than Carlson's, let's not forget that it was only in 2022 when Joseph recorded an uninspiring 78.8% field goal and 87.0% extra-point percentages. If he can't build off his latest performance and reverts to his previous form, Packers fans will find themselves frustrated with Joseph quicker than they ever were with Carlson.
Joseph must also compete with Turner, who has age (23) on his side. It wouldn't be shocking if Matt Lafleur's coaching staff believes that the Saline, MI native — who was also named second-team All-Big Ten in his lone campaign with the Wolverines — has more potential than Joseph, who isn't anything more than an average kicker more often than not.
Unless Carlson and Turner both look like they can't handle an NFL kicker's responsibilities, it will be tough to imagine Joseph wearing a Packers jersey next season.
