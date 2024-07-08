4 Packers on the Bubble Ahead of 2024 Training Camp
3. Samori Toure, WR
Back in the Aaron Rodgers era, one of the biggest criticisms regarding the Packers' roster was a lack of talent at the wide receiver position. Fast forward to 2024 where Green Bay has one of the most loaded WR units in the NFL, giving QB Jordan Love all the tools he needs to succeed next season.
However, a loaded WR room means it's tougher for lesser pass-catchers to stand out above the rest. That's why former 2022 seventh-round pick Samori Toure finds himself on the roster bubble this summer.
Toure, 26, likely hasn't done enough in his short NFL career to guarantee a spot on the 53-man roster. While the former Montana/Nebraska product has played 22 games over the last two seasons, he's only caught 13-of-28 targets (46.4%) for 160 receiving yards and a touchdown.
He only carried a 34.0 passer rating when targeted in 2023, which is worse than if Love threw the ball into the ground all game long (39.6).
It doesn't help that Toure must deal with more proven names ahead of him on the depth chart. He isn't going to surpass the likes of Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Jayden Reed while the trio of Malik Heath, Bo Melton, and Dontayvion Wicks each had more productive 2023 campaigns than him.
In other words, Toure must have the training camp of a lifetime to crack the Packers' upcoming roster. Unfortunately, based on how his career has gone thus far, he might fail to meet expectations again.