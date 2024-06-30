6 Packers Who Could Be Cut Prior to Training Camp
5. Samori Toure, wide receiver
One area of this Green Bay Packers roster where we could see some trades happen during or after training camp is at the wide receiver position. Not only have the Packers done a great job of throwing darts at this position in the last handful of years, but they've done a great job of hitting their target.
Even without spending a first-round pick on the wide receiver position, the Packers have a loaded group featuring former second-rounder Christian Watson as the WR1 and former fourth-round pick Romeo Doubs as another go-to threat. Another player who really emerged in 2023 was second-round rookie Jayden Reed, a player who was used in a variety of ways by head coach Matt LaFleur thanks to his playmaking skills.
But the Packers saw the emergence in 2023 of a number of other guys at the position. Rookie fifth-round pick Dontayvion Wicks emerged as a go-to player in a handful of games and has the traits and ability to break out in his second season. Bo Melton, a former Seahawks draft pick with tons of speed, was actually the first Packers receiver this past year to crack 100 yards receiving in a game.
The depth chart is loaded, and there probably isn't space for someone like former seventh-round pick Samori Toure, and he's not alone. Even cracking the Packers' practice squad this year at receiver is going to be tough with so many intriguing players and so much talent. The Packers might be doing right by Toure to let him go before training camp starts and give him a fair shot at landing with another team elsewhere in the NFL.