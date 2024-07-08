4 Packers on the Bubble Ahead of 2024 Training Camp
2. Emmanuel Wilson, RB
Emmanuel Wilson is one player who worked his way into the hearts of Packers fans last season. After being cut by the Denver Broncos, the former 2023 undrafted free agent fought his way onto Green Bay's initial 53-man roster and even saw playing time during his rookie campaign.
Wilson suited up in seven regular-season games, turning 14 carries into 85 rushing yards while catching four of five targets for another 23 yards. Although his performance wasn't anything out of this world, the fact that the ex- Fort Valley State product averaged 6.1 yards per carry indicated that he could have a bigger role in the Packers' backfield going forward.
So, why is Wilson on the roster bubble.
As solid as he looked last season, the 25-year-old rusher will face some steep competition in training camp. With Aaron Jones out the door, the Packers brought in three-time 1,000-yard rusher Josh Jacobs to lead the RB room. There's also the recently re-signed AJ Dillon, who spent the four previous seasons with the franchise.
Additionally, the Packers used a 2024 third-round selection on ex-USC back Marshawn Lloyd in April. Considering how Lloyd racked up 1,052 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns with the Tigers last fall, chances are that Green Bay will want to highlight the rookie as much as possible.
Unless Wilson outplays one of Dillon or Lloyd in training camp, he could be looking to continue his NFL career elsewhere.