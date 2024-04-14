3 Small-School Prospects the Packers Should Draft
The Green Bay Packers can target these outside-the-box prospects at the 2024 NFL Draft.
By Cem Yolbulan
We are less than two weeks away from the 2024 NFL Draft and all teams are laser-focused on the prospects. The Green Bay Packers are no different. Even though the Packers have a deep and talented roster across the board, they will look to add more depth to key positions like their offensive line and the defensive backfield.
At this point in time, if you have been keeping up with draft coverage, you are already familiar with all the best prospects in each position. Who the Packers have been eyeing, meeting with, or which prospects are the best fit have been written about incessantly. But how about prospects who are going under the radar?
You most likely haven't heard much about small-school prospects from the FCS, D2, or D3 levels. Let's take a look at a few who could be intriguing options for the Packers in later rounds of the draft.
Parker McKinney, QB, Eastern Kentucky
The Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst already stated his desire to draft another quarterback. There is clearly an impetus to bring as many developmental projects at quarterback as possible and get them in a competition for QB2.
At the same time, the quarterback is not a pressing need. Therefore, it's hard to see the Packers draft one in the earlier rounds. But, they have four picks in the last two rounds of the draft, and they could very easily go with an outside-the-box pick here and draft one of the best FCS quarterbacks.
Parker McKinney has been a six-year player at Eastern Kentucky. After an impressive 2022 campaign there with 33 touchdowns and eight interceptions, he took a step back last season, finishing with 3,033 passing yards, 20 scores, and 12 interceptions. He added 225 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
He is as experienced as any signal-caller in the draft and as draft expert Emory Hunt calls him, he is "a very good distributor of the football". He is worth taking a flyer on.