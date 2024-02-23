3 Realistic Packers Trade Targets This Offseason
2. Jonathan Jones, CB, New England Patriots
Green Bay has Keisean Nixon hitting free agency in March. Nixon was the Packers starting slot cornerback in 2023, suiting up in 17 games, logging 80 total tackles and three pass deflections. He finished the campaign with a 59.8 PFF grade but he left room to be desired in coverage.
The Packers could certainly add more talent to that room. One name that could be available is New England's cornerback Jonathan Jones. Jones is in the last year of a two-year, $19 million deal.
The Auburn product has been a solid contributor in Foxborough since 2016. Jones owns quick feet and has fluid hips that help him change directions in coverage. The 30-year-old also has the ball skills and awareness to be an effective slot corner.
Furthermore, Jones has been fairly healthy over his eight-year career, playing in at least 14 games in seven seasons. Since 2016, he's logged 378 total stops, 51 pass deflections, 11 interceptions, and nine forced fumbles.
In 2023, he totaled 48 total tackles, seven pass deflections, and finished with a 76.5 PFF grade. The Patriots have Jerod Mayo as the new lead man. New England's roster needs a lot of work and they could fetch draft assets in exchange for Jones' services.
Green Bay acquiring Jones with one year left on his deal could be enticing. Getting the veteran to lock down that slot DB position would immediately improve the Packers' pass defense. His 2024 cap number would be $12.7 million but maybe they get New England to eat some his of salary in exchange for a higher draft pick.