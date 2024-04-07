3 Prospects the Packers Should Trade Up for in NFL Draft
The Green Bay Packers should consider moving up in the draft if it means they can land one of these prospects.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers have as deep and talented of a roster as any team in the league despite being young and inexperienced in certain positions. They don't have desperate needs to fill immediately but with the 2024 NFL Draft coming up, they will have a chance to bolster the roster with an injection of youth.
The Packers have the 25th overall pick in the draft, as well as two second-round and two third-round picks. This gives them an excellent opportunity to be able to trade up in the draft. They could package their first-round pick with one or two more of these selections to move up a few spots if they had a specific prospect they had in mind who they feared wouldn't be there at No. 25.
Given their needs and priorities, here are a few prospects who it would make sense for Green Bay to move up for.
Troy Fautanu, OT
One of the most pressing needs for the Packers is to improve the offensive line. After key departures this offseason on the offensive line, Green Bay needs more depth. Long-term Packers David Bakhtiari, Jon Runyan Jr., and Yosh Nijman are no longer there.
Currently, Zach Tom and Rasheed Walker are projected to start as the two offensive tackles. Tom is a versatile offensive lineman who could be moved around if a clear upgrade was found at tackle.
Troy Fautanu would certainly be that. As one of the best athletes in this class of talented offensive linemen, he is currently considered to be a top-20 pick in the draft. He also has the physical and athletic profile to play center or guard as needed.
He is listed at 6'4 and 317 pounds and moves very well for his size. He finished above the 87th percentile in the 40-yard dash. During his time in Washington, Fautanu only gave up three sacks in 1,255 pass-blocking snaps according to PFF.
Having established himself as a premium pass protector, Fautanu would be worth moving up a couple of spots for if it meant Jordan Love was better protected.