3 Potential Busts the Packers Must Avoid With No. 25 Pick
The Green Bay Packers must avoid the temptation to reach at pick no. 25 overall...
The Green Bay Packers are coming off of a very strong 2023 season in which we saw Jordan Love entrench himself as the next franchise quarterback, nearly leading his team to the NFC Championship with an upset over the 49ers in the second round of the playoffs. The Packers' slightly unexpected success has put them all the way down at the 25th overall slot in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Where could general manager Brian Gutekunst go from here? The NFL Draft is a crapshoot regardless of where you're selecting, but picking that late in the first round? Well, let's just say it would be understandable if the Packers didn't have a 100 percent chance of finding an absolute star with that pick slot.
Not that the Packers need to do all they can to minimize risk, but with a roster ready to compete now, it might be wise to avoid unnecessary risk. What players should they avoid in round one?
1. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Injury history and overall time on task have Amarius Mims firmly in the "risky" category when it comes to first round prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft. According to NFL.com Draft Expert Daniel Jeremiah, Mims is the 19th-best player in this draft before we see him do any testing at the Scouting Combine, where his stock could soar even higher.
Mims is physically one of the most imposing players in this class, which is loaded on the offensive line. I don't think anyone would scoff at the idea of taking him with the 25th overall pick because his stock could go much higher than that, but this might be a situation for the Packers to avoid.
Mims is coming to the NFL with just eight career starts at Georgia, which is wild when you think about how highly NFL teams think of him right now. He's obviously talented, but with so little experience, buyer beware.