3 Players Who Have Gone Missing at Packers Training Camp
3. MarShawn Lloyd, RB
There is no reason to panic regarding Packers rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd, but he certainly has a long way to go toward gaining back the significant role that was projected for him when he was drafted.
During OTAs, Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich noted that the team really wanted to get Lloyd involved, to the point that it almost sounded like former second-round pick AJ Dillon had absolutely no shot of being this team's RB2 behind Josh Jacobs.
Now, the script has flipped. It's interesting how a training camp injury can do that, isn't it?
Again, it's not a situation where you want to write Lloyd off for the remainder of his rookie season, by any means. But the word out of Packers training camp is that AJ Dillon has looked exceptional and he already had a significant leg up on Lloyd thanks to the fact that he's played in this offense for the last four years.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said this was "hands down" the best he's seen Dillon in his time as a Packer. Dillon noted that he's been enjoying the process of this offseason:
"Playing Year 5 as a running back, that's a feat in itself (but) it's not even close to the end of the story. I'm coming out here, having fun, enjoying the process and striving to get better every day. I don't think I've really scratched the peak of where I could get and I'm trying to get there."- AJ Dillon (via Packers)
All of this could ultimately lead to way more involvement for Dillon this year than anyone anticipated. It felt like he was completely out of the Packers' plans but now he's probably more in line for 150 or so touches than anything else.
MarShawn Lloyd's time will have to wait, and it's likely all because of how the first week or so of training camp went.
