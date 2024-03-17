3 Players the Packers Should Sign After First Week of Free Agency
The Green Bay Packers should consider signing these players following the first wave of free agency deals.
2. Jayron Kearse
Green Bay filled one huge hole by signing McKinney in free agency. However, the spot opposite him is still up in the air.
Ex-starters Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens left for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Chicago Bears, respectively, this past week. Meanwhile, 2023 contributor Jonathan Ford remains unsigned in free agency as well.
The draft certainly provides one path to adding talent here, but the Packers are reportedly sniffing around the vet market following the first wave of free agency, as former safety Micah Hyde has been linked to a potential reunion.
The prospect of adding Hyde is intriguing, though he's been plagued by a neck injury over the past few years that's impacted his play on the field. It's worth wondering what he has left in the tank, especially heading into his age-33 season.
If Gutekunst does want an experienced name to add to this secondary, Jayron Kearse provides one solid option.
The former Minnesota Viking and Detroit Lion has spent the last three seasons with the Dallas Cowboys as a starter. He helped make some plays in coverage, with at least one interception and 19 total passes defended in Big D.
Kearse's appeal really comes from his aggressiveness. He was one of the Cowboys' surest defenders throughout his stint, never posting fewer than 72 tackles in a campaign. The former seventh-rounder also racked up 4.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, and 11 QB hits over three years.
The Clemson product is a nice last line of defense Jeff Hafley's unit could lean upon. Tackling was one weakness from this group this past season, but Kearse (missed tackle rate of just 3.33% as a Cowboy) is excellent on that front.
Kearse could provide a good complement to the ball-hawking McKinney while also holding his own in coverage.