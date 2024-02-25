3 Players the Packers Must Target With the No. 25 Pick
The Green Bay Packers will have plenty of different choices in the 2024 NFL Draft in April.
3. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
We're keeping the same thing going for the Packers in the first round. Let's address the secondary and improve that position group. Alabama cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry is a name to watch.
McKinstry is an agile, athletic playmaker on the backend. He can play in press or off coverage with ease. The Alabama native does an exceptional job finding the ball when it's in the air while playing with poise.
McKinstry could use some time to refine his technique but that's what coaching is for. The 21-year-old plays his best ball when he's in man coverage, and that trait is something that should carry over into the NFL.
In his three seasons at Alabama, McKinstry logged 93 total stops, 23 pass deflections, and two interceptions.
An NFC regional scout said, "He’s a serious guy on the field and he knows ball. You rarely see him bust because he’s always prepared and he’s really natural in coverage.”
The Packers can't afford the luxury of going into 2024 with a lack of quality defenders in the secondary. In both postseason matchups, they allowed at least 245 passing yards and a passing score.
Furthermore, no one stepped into the No. 2 cornerback role after Rasul Douglas was shipped out to the Buffalo Bills in October.
Brian Gutekunst must continue to take shots at improving this secondary for the Packers to take the next step in their development.
More Packers news and rumors: