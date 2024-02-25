3 Players the Packers Must Target With the No. 25 Pick
The Green Bay Packers will have plenty of different choices in the 2024 NFL Draft in April.
2. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Green Bay should be in the market to make a meaningful addition in the secondary. They have a No. 1 cornerback in Jaire Alexander, but the No. 2 spot on the opposite side is up for grabs. Keisean Nixon will be a free agent and Eric Stokes hasn't been able to cement himself in the organization.
Stokes only managed to play in 12 games in the last two seasons due to injuries. It's hard for the Packers to trust him going into 2024. Luckily for them, there are a few interesting cornerback prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Iowa's Cooper DeJean might be an exciting option for Green Bay at pick 25. DeJean is a naturally gifted athlete. He has tremendous speed and awareness in coverage to consistently break on the ball.
The Iowa native is a willing defender against the run and can also be used as a blitzer. Additionally, DeJean has shown his ability to generate points when he snags an interception, recording three pick-sixes in 2022.
Over the past two seasons, DeJean has compiled 116 total tackles, 13 pass deflections, and seven interceptions.
NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah also believes DeJean has the versatility to make multiple spots in the secondary.
"Overall, I believe DeJean could stick at cornerback, but I wouldn't rule out a move to safety, where his strengths as a player would be featured. He reminds me of a bigger Eric Weddle coming out of college."
DeJean could provide the Packers with an athletic force on the backend.