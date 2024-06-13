3 Players Darvin Ham Could Lure to Bucks From Lakers Tenure
2. Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG
Damian Lillard is one of the best ball handlers in the NBA, but the truth is that the Bucks' depth behind him... isn't great. There's room for another guard on the roster with Malik Beasley hitting free agency and if Milwaukee wants a cheaper option, Ham might be able to convince Spencer Dinwiddie to join the Bucks.
Dinwiddie, 31, is a 10-year NBA veteran who's looking for a new home this summer. He began the 2023-24 campaign with the Brooklyn Nets but was ultimately traded to the Toronto Raptors and bought out before joining the Lakers following the trade deadline.
Unfortunately, the Lakers weren't a good fit and Dinwiddie struggled in the second half of the campaign. After averaging 12.6 points, 6.0 assists, and 2.8 rebounds across 48 games with the Nets, the former Colorado product only averaged 6.8, 2.4, and 1.7, respectively in 28 appearances with the Lakers. He also only averaged 14.6 minutes in five postseason games.
So, why should the Bucks make a play for the veteran guard?
For starters, the Lakers just weren't a good fit for Dinwiddie and a lot of that had to do with them taking the ball out of his hands. Not only did his minutes drop from Brooklyn to Los Angeles but his usage rate also dropped by 6.4 percentage points. He's just not going to be as effective unless he's touching the ball more.
Besides, Dinwiddie's Lakers tenure wasn't all bad. He was still a decent defender on most nights and he even shot 38.9% on 3.2 attempts from the three-point line, which would've been a career-high success rate if he maintained it all year.
Considering how the Bucks are in dire need of guard depth and improved three-point shooting, they can't go wrong with Dinwiddie on a one-year 'prove yourself' contract.