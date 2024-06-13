Salty Ex-Nets Player Has Ridiculous Take on Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo
By Cem Yolbulan
The Milwaukee Bucks' 2021 championship left an indelible mark in the NBA amongst their rivals. So much so that even after three years, some of their foes still can't stop talking about it.
There is a ridiculous narrative around that title about how the Bucks didn't deserve to win it. The Eastern Conference teams suffered a ton of injuries and Milwaukee had to play short-handed Nets and the Hawks on their way to the NBA Finals.
What this argument ignores, however, is the fact that almost every winner in NBA history had some injury luck on their side. Also, people forget that Giannis Antetokounmpo also suffered an injury in the Eastern Conference Finals and was playing hobbled during the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns.
The latest player to dismiss Milwaukee's championship was Markieff Morris. Formerly with the Brooklyn Nets, and now with the Dallas Mavericks, Morris said that if Kyrie Irving hadn't gotten injured in the Conference Semifinals, the Bucks would have gotten swept.
"If Giannis ain’t put his foot under [Irving], they would’ve had a championship. Milwaukee would still be without a championship. I know so. They were going to get swept. They know that. You can ask anybody on their team."- Markieff Morris
It is true that Brooklyn suffered unfortunate injuries in that series against Milwaukee. Both James Harden and Irving missed part of that series and the Bucks could only beat them in Game 7. However, making the hypothetical argument that the Nets would have won a championship is ridiculous. There were two more series after that and there is no guarantee that the injury-prone core of the Nets would have gone through those series intact.
Recovering from or playing through injuries is a skill. That is what Giannis Antetokounmpo successfully did in that 2021 run. Nothing can take that away from the Bucks and the two-time MVP.