3 Perfect Trade Candidates for Milwaukee Brewers at Deadline
The Milwaukee Brewers have already made a couple of trades to bolster their team for a playoff push, but there could be more to come. With the trade deadline nearly upon us (Tuesday, July 30th), there are still a couple of positions Milwaukee could use an upgrade at.
Most notable is their starting rotation. The Brewers have been putting together a patchwork rotation since the start of the regular season. Although that's unlikely to change down the stretch, there are still some reinforcements that could be added.
So, without further ado, let's check out three perfect trade candidates for the Brewers.
1. Erick Fedde, RHP, White Sox
The Brewers and Erick Fedde have been connected on the rumor mill for quite some time, as the Chicago White Sox are one of the worst teams in MLB history. After spending last year out of the MLB, he's made a triumphant return with a career year. His 3.11 ERA is his best mark by far. That's the type of performance Milwaukee can count on in a playoff series.
The price tag is also very reasonable for the Brewers' ownership group to swallow. He is set to earn $7.5 million next year which could be a bargain if he can finish 2024 strong and repeat his performance in 2025.
2. Cal Quantrill, RHP, Colorado Rockies
Quantrill might be the worst of the three options on this list, but he would still provide a nice boost to the Brewers' starting rotation. He boasts an unexciting 4.09 ERA this season but has a 110 ERA+ (100 is average). That's something the pitching staff can work with.
What makes him an even better fit is his salary situation. He's only owed another $2 million or so this season and will have one more year of arbitration before he hits free agency in 2026. That means he's not a two-to-three-month rental and can return as part of a deeper Brewers' rotation next season. He's also the cheapest option on this list.
3. Tyler Anderson, LHP, Los Angeles Angels
Anderson is the most expensive player on this list, but he is only set to make $13 million in the final year of his contract next season. That's doable if he can perform at his potential.
Anderson needs a good defense behind him, as he's not a pitcher who is going to throw his stuff past hitters. That's perfect for Milwaukee. They have all of the defensive tools Anderson could desire. His 2.96 ERA would immediately make him one of the top starters on the Brewers (alongside Freddy Peralta).
