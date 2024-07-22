Dodgers Gift Brewers Perfect Starting Pitcher to Bolster Rotation
Milwaukee has maintained a firm grip on first place in the NL Central all season so far, but collapses are always possible.
The Brewers’ starting rotation is one of the thinnest of any first-place team, and they’ve already made some attempts to strengthen it with the additions of Aaron Civale and Dallas Keuchel.
Now, another pitcher is available after the Dodgers designated James Paxton for assignment on Monday, and Milwaukee must at least consider making him an offer.
Paxton is the Perfect Addition for First-Place Brewers
It’s nice to see that Milwaukee is being proactive by adding Keuchel and Civale, but there’s no reason that they should stop trying.
Keuchel was a failed experiment as he allowed 31 base runners in 16 ⅔ innings and he’s already a free agent again.
Civale hasn’t been much better. He’s allowed 10 earned runs across 15 ⅔ innings with the Brewers, and there’s not much hope that will turn around considering he has a 5.17 ERA across 102 ⅔ innings this season.
That means Milwaukee almost has to make a move for another starter, and Paxton would be a great fit.
The Brewers typically don’t shell out for a star player at the Trade Deadline, and this would give them the perfect opportunity to lean into the frugal nature.
Paxton obviously hasn’t been great this season – otherwise he wouldn’t have been designated for assignment.
But he’s the best option out there right now. His 4.43 ERA and 1.46 WHIP, but he’s a proven veteran who’s pitched well enough to compile an 8-2 record.
He flashed his potential just last night against the Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball – allowing three runs on four hits and four walks with SEVEN strikeouts over five innings.
What was particularly impressive is that he hit 97 mph with his fastball on multiple occasions despite having a decreased velocity at times this season.
This is a buy-low option that offers no risk, and the Brewers’ front office would be able to spin this as them ‘buying’ at the deadline.
Let’s make it happen, Milwaukee.
More Milwaukee Brewers Team News: