3 Packers Who Won't Survive the Season in Green Bay
2. Malik Willis - Quarterback
Entering the 2024 offseason, it was abundantly clear that the Packers had arguably the worst backup quarterback situation in the entire NFL.
As a matter of fact, I think that extends back to the 2023 offseason. The Packers played with fire all last season in the backup quarterback department, and they're lucky they never really had to throw Sean Clifford out there in any meaningful situations.
Now, they've struck a trade for former Titans third-round pick Malik Willis (apparently Packers GM Brian Gutekunst liked what he saw from the Titans this preseason, eh?). While I love the process and upside of acquiring a quarterback like this, I can't completely endorse the idea of the Packers having Willis as their unquestioned #2 quarterback.
Although this was in the past, the Titans turned to an ice cold Josh Dobbs who didn't know the offense a couple of years ago instead of Malik Willis. It has been very clear that more development is needed from him, and I'm just trying to imagine a scenario for the Packers here.
Let's say the Packers are 7-4 with a chance to make the playoffs. Jordan Love (knock on wood) goes down with an injury that will keep him out for four weeks. The Packers are really going to turn to Malik Willis during that stretch of time? I can't fathom that a team with the quality of roster they've built literally everywhere else is okay with this backup quarterback situation.
Willis is a worthwhile developmental prospect, someone the Packers will want to get a good look at next preseason. But with players like Ryan Tannehill out there in free agency, it's hard to believe the Packers would legitimately turn to Willis in a time of crisis at any point this season. If they are forced to do that and he struggles badly, they may cut him in favor of someone else.