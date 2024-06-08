3 Packers Whose Stock is Rising After OTAs
The Green Bay Packers wrapped up their Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on Thursday, bringing them one step closer to completing their offseason workout program. They finish it next week when they have mandatory minicamp from Jun. 11-13.
The Packers have had near-perfect attendance at OTAs this week, with all 91 players on the roster either participating or at least showing face.
The only players not on the field—Zach Tom, Tyler Davis, Kitan Oladapo, Tucker Kraft, and Jaire Alexander—were sidelined by injuries but still made an appearance. This is a massive change from past years under a certain not-to-be-named quarterback. Cough, cough.
The dramatic improvement in attendance is music to the ears of Green Bay fans, as the team looks to carry the momentum they developed at the end of last season into this year. And according to all reports, the vibes are immaculate. It’s not just about the team, though. Here are three players whose stock is rising faster than a hot new crypto following OTAs.
3. Daniel Whelan, Punter
Unlike Anders Carlson, Daniel Whelan had a stellar rookie campaign and is surfing a wave of momentum into his second season. Also, unlike Carlson, Green Bay’s faith in Whelan is rock-solid—they didn’t bring in any other punters for competition this offseason.
Whelan is already repaying that trust with a standout performance at OTAs. The coaching staff knows he has a leg that could launch a rocket, but they want him to fine-tune the location and accuracy of his punts.
This week, his improved punting I.Q. was on full display. Whelan gave his return units ample time to get down the field without sacrificing distance. If he keeps this up, he's set for a very impressive season.