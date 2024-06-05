Top 5 Packers With Most to Prove in 2024
As the Green Bay Packers gear up for the 2024 NFL season, several players find themselves at critical junctures in their careers. These athletes have shown potential and flashes of brilliance, but now face the pressure to consistently perform and prove their worth.
The NFL is a business, first and foremost. Front offices won't hesitate to move on from someone if they aren't playing up to expectations. That can be cruel, but it is the nature of the League. Each season is a clean slate for a player to etch their destiny into -- for better or worse.
Green Bay continues its youth movement with the departure of longtime veterans and the arrival of new talent. The spotlight is on these five players to step up and solidify their roles within the team. Their performances this season will not only impact their personal careers but also shape the future of the Packers as a whole.
5. A.J. Dillon, Running Back
A.J. Dillon loves the Green Bay area so much he returned to the team on a rare four-year qualifying offer that is a huge steal for the Packers. The deal is for one year and worth up to $2.74 million for the 2024 season. However, Green Bay can basically move on from him for nothing if they decide to waive him before the season begins.
This prove-it deal means Dillon's career hangs in the balance. His yards per carry average has dropped every year of his career--from 5.3 as a rookie all the way down to an ugly 3.4 last season. That won't cut it in 2024.
Gone is Aaron Jones, but Josh Jacobs was signed to be the starter. The Packers also used a third-round pick on running back MarShawn Lloyd out of USC. Lloyd certainly looks the part and will push Dillon for the backup role. If he's not careful, Dillon might not only find himself out of the backup job, but out of a job altogether.