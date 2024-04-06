3 Packers Who Could Be Traded During NFL Draft
Which 3 Packers could be used in a draft-day trade?
By Randy Gurzi
2. Preston Smith, EDGE
The Packers have been good at knowing when to move on from players. They were able to get maximum value for Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams — and they've come out better than each team they've traded with thus far. One reason they've found success is their ability to groom eventual replacements.
Going from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love didn't happen by mistake. The Packers planned for their future with each move. They've done the same with their pass-rushers as well recently.
In 2023, they used the 13th overall pick on Lukas Van Ness from Iowa. As a rookie, Van Ness played in all 17 games but never recorded a start. Instead, he was in a reserve role behind veteran Preston Smith.
Van Ness finished with 24 tackles and four sacks, with three sacks coming from Week 13 and after. He continued to progress throughout the season and proved he was ready for more in year two.
That's why Smith could be someone they field calls on. Smith has been with the Packers for five seasons and has 243 tackles and 41.5 sacks for them. He's recorded at least eight in each of the past three seasons, making him an appealing target for a franchise in need of a pass rusher.
Smith's current contract only helps Green Bay save money as a post-June 1 cut, which means he might need to re-work his deal before being traded. That's not ideal but it's also not impossible.
1. Christian Watson, WR
After trading Davante Adams, the Packers had two picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite a need at receiver, and constant reports that Aaron Rodgers wanted more help in the passing game, they used both of those selections on defensive players. Then in the second round, at No. 34 overall, they finally brought in a wideout.
Their choice was Christian Watson, a 6-foot-4, 208 pound receiver from North Dakota State. Watson not only had the size to play on the outside but he could stretch the field as well as anyone. The only concern was the competition he played against with North Dakota State.
As a rookie, he came along slowly but came alive in a Week 10 win over the Cowboys. Watson had 107 yards and three touchdowns, which led to a 611-yard and seven-touchdown campaign.
In year two, he saw his numbers dip as he finished with 422 yards and five touchdowns while playing in just nine games. He was back for the playoffs after battling a hamstring injury but finished with two catches for 20 yards in two games.
With him sidelined, Green Bay was able to lean on Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, and Dontayvion Wicks. Throw in their two rookie tight ends and their roster is strong enough to potentially trade Watson — especially if they add a receiver early in the draft.