3 Packers Vets Skipping Minicamp for Surprise Reason
The Green Bay Packers' offseason workout program concludes this week with the team's minicamp. Given this session is mandatory, all of the team's veterans (who aren't nursing injuries or have excused absences) were expected to be in attendance and participating.
However, a trio of notable names weren't seen as practice began on Tuesday. While surprise absences can be associated with drama, it turns out there's nothing to worry about here.
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Tuesday that the team actually signed off on cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Keisean Nixon, plus new safety Xavier McKinney, all being able to skip minicamp. LaFleur said this group put in more work than was expected during the spring and OTAs, which caused Green Bay to give them some well-deserved time off.
This is a great gesture by the Packers to recognize some of their experienced players for setting a good example. It not only rewards these guys for going above and beyond, but shows the entire roster that their extra sacrifices won't go unnoticed by the organization, which will only motivate this squad even further to give their all.
Alexander, in particular, has received a ton of praise from LaFleur and company this offseason for how he's approached preparations for the 2024 campaign. This is an important year in Green Bay, obviously, but there's a ton on the line for the two-time Pro Bowler as well. He's coming off of an incredibly down season that also featured some drama within the locker room, which could cause the Packers to explore an out in his contract in 2025 if he doesn't turn things around.
The fact Nixon and McKinney, who both got paid this offseason by Green Bay, are attacking workouts as well just shows the veteran leadership this team has. Hopefully this time off will make them even more excited to hit the ground running in training camp later this summer.
