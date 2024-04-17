3 Packers Trade Targets Heading Into 2024 NFL Draft
Could the Packers make any big trades before or during the 2024 NFL Draft?
Armed with 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst might be in one of the most enviable positions in the entire league. Of course, his division counterpart in Chicago -- Bears GM Ryan Poles -- has the 1st and 9th overall picks to work with, but Gutekunst has a tremendous young roster and the ability to add to it with five more picks in the top 100 overall selections.
Could he get aggressive and use some of those picks on a big trade to bring a star player to Green Bay?
You just never know. Gutekunst has shown a willingness to wheel and deal in recent years, but his biggest deals have sent players out of Green Bay. Perhaps he will change that before or during the 2024 NFL Draft and add a stud to this loaded roster. But who?
1. Greg Newsome II, CB, Browns
If the Cleveland Browns have former first-round pick Greg Newsome II on the trade block, the Packers should absolutely come calling. Green Bay isn't sitting in a super favorable spot with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2024 Draft in terms of being able to land their top targets at the cornerback position. They might have a shot at someone like Nate Wiggins of Clemson or Ennis Rakestraw of Missouri, but Greg Newsome is a perfect fit for this team and might only cost them a third-round pick.
The Browns have to decide this offseason whether or not they're going to pick up Newsome's fifth-year contract option. He's done tremendous for them playing the slot since they've had both Denzel Ward and Martin Emerson break out as top-flight outside corners. But in order to maximize his own value, Newsome needs to go somewhere and play outside. Either that, or go somewhere that will pay him appropriate value.
The Packers could keep their options open in round one and send a third-round pick to the Browns for Newsome.