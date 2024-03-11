3 Packers on Thin Ice as Free Agency Gets Underway
These Green Bay Packers are on the hot seat as 2024 NFL free agency begins.
2. Sean Clifford
Speaking of competition, we may have a backup QB battle brewing this offseason.
Primary No. 2 Sean Clifford was able to coast during the 2023 campaign with Jordan Love taking the reigns and not missing a game. The former logged just 13 total snaps played in two appearances, enjoying a stress-free ride as a rookie.
It's tough to judge Clifford considering he wasn't needed to play, but that still doesn't make his job safe. Green Bay showing it has all the makings of a championship threat only increases the need for a reliable backup. After all, teams don't want one multi-week injury to their starting QB to end up costing an entire roster built to win now.
GM Brian Gutekunst has already hinted at that this offseason. He told reporters he wants to get back to adding to the QB room, which is something the Packers have traditionally done. Considering Gutekunst noted that priority, it's clear Clifford hasn't done enough to quiet any doubts yet.
There's no shortage of veterans looking for their next backup gigs who'll be available in free agency. Gardner Minshew, Tyrod Taylor, Jacoby Brissett, Carson Wentz, Jameis Winston, and Drew Lock are some of the notable names that would fit a QB2 competition.
The draft presents another opportunity as well, and the Packers are flush with draft capital -- including five picks in the top 100 -- to bring in another young signal-caller who could take Clifford's job.
Suffice it to say, the heat is on Clifford heading into the 2024 campaign.