3 Packers Still on Thin Ice Despite Surviving Roster Cuts
Tuesday was a wild day around the NFL as it marked the initial 53-man roster deadline. The Green Bay Packers were forced to say goodbye to several players who were vying for roster spots, including names like Anders Carlson, Sean Clifford, and Kristian Welch.
But just because a player made the roster doesn't mean that they're in the clear. After all, certain Packers left much to be desired either last season or during this summer, meaning those individuals' leashes are likely a lot shorter than some of their teammates.
With that in mind, here are four Packers who are still on thin ice despite surviving Tuesday's cuts.
1. Arron Mosby, DE
The Carolina Panthers signed defensive end Arron Mosby after going undrafted at the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Fresno State defender was released after just one season though, allowing the Packers to claim him off waivers in August 2023.
Although Mosby made the Packers' 53-man roster one year later, his spot in head coach Matt LaFleur's planning isn't necessarily secure.
The 25-year-old DE had a solid summer, but it's been a while since we saw him playing meaningful football. He didn't make a single appearance in a Packers jersey last season, instead spending the entirety of the 2023 schedule on the practice squad.
Even then, it isn't as if he looked that great when we last saw him in regular-season action. Mosby played three games for the Panthers in 2022, registering one solo tackle while playing 35 total snaps (33 special teams, 2 defense). While he looked great in the preseason, he may look out of place once the real action begins.
Hopefully, Mosby will take advantage of any opportunities he receives, whether on defense or special teams. Otherwise, HC LaFleur might not hesitate to put him back on the practice squad.