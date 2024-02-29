6 Packers Draft Targets to Watch at the NFL Combine
Who should Green Bay Packers fans be watching at the NFL Scouting Combine?
4. Calen Bullock, safety, USC
Another position group within the secondary that will end up in focus for the Green Bay Packers this offseason is the safety position.
Rudy Ford and Darnell Savage are both slated to hit NFL free agency, but not only that, Jonathan Owens is also an impending unrestricted free agent. When you're losing that many snaps at a position group, obviously you look at the possibility of bringing guys back into the fold so that you have experience, but you also can't help but think the Packers could make sweeping changes there in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Among his top 50 prospects, Daniel Jeremiah doesn't have a single safety. That's pretty shocking even in a "down" year for the position group.
Does that mean none of the players at safety are worth a top-50 pick? No, that's not necessarily the case, but it could end up meaning that the Packers will get one of the best players on their board in round two or three.
USC safety Calen Bullock is considered a top-five safety in this class by Pro Football Focus, known for his athleticism and range in coverage. If Bullock tests as expected at the 2024 Combine, he could endear himself to the Packers' front office really quickly (if he hasn't already). The Packers value RAS at the safety position higher than almost any position.