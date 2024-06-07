3 Packers on Thin Ice Following OTAs
1. Eric Stokes, Cornerback
Although the Packers didn’t draft a cornerback this year, all eyes are glued to Eric Stokes in 2024 like it’s the latest season of a hit reality show.
The former first-round pick has spent the last two years in an on-again, off-again relationship with the injury list, which has practically ghosted him from the field. As a result, Green Bay swiped left on his fifth-year option, making him a free agent after this season.
With Jaire Alexander taking a breather during OTAs this week, Stokes was thrust into the spotlight, starting at cornerback opposite Carrington Valentine. The two promise to be in a heated battle for one of the two starting outside jobs, with the loser likely demoted to nickel back.
Tuesday’s practice turned up the heat. Stokes got torched by Bo Melton for a massive touchdown, which had the offense celebrating like they’d just won the lottery.
Meanwhile, Valentine was everywhere, sticking to wide receivers like glue and letting them know all about it. Valentine’s brimming with confidence after a stellar rookie campaign—something Stokes seems to be running low on right now.
