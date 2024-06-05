Top 5 Packers With Most to Prove in 2024
3. Eric Stokes, Cornerback
Eric Stokes is another former first-round pick on this list with a lot to prove, but for different reasons than Walker.
Stokes got off to a nice start as a rookie, starting 14 games and proving he belonged on the opposite side of the field from Jaire Alexander. Unfortunately, his second year wasn't as smooth. He struggled as opposing quarterbacks had a ton of success targeting him. He also went down with a season-ending injury after just nine games that basically cost him most of 2023 as well (along with several other ailments)
Stokes is now entering his fourth year in the NFL without a contract beyond this season after Green Bay declined his fifth-year option. The Packers also fired their strength and conditioning staff, hopefully allowing Stokes and others to turn the page in their recovery. His future is riding on a healthy and productive 2024 campaign.