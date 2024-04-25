3 Packers on the Trade Block on Draft Day
Will the Packers be wheeling and dealing in Detroit on Thursday? Here are three Green Bay players who are potentially on the trade block on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
3.Royce Newman, OL
With teams always looking to improve their offensive lines, I wouldn't be shocked if the Packers field some calls regarding Royce Newman. Green Bay owns a plethora of talent up front, making the former Mississippi blocker more than expendable.
What makes Newman a potential trade candidate is his experience. Even though he was used in more of a backup role last year, the 26-year-old has still started in 24 of 51 games since being drafted 142nd overall in 2021. While a prospect might have a higher ceiling than the veteran, he offers more immediate help compared to a rookie who might need a few years to develop.
Newman won't be named All-Pro anytime soon, but he still offers decent protection when needed. He's played 1,051 passing snaps throughout his three-year career, allowing 39 hurries, 11 sacks, and 10 quarterback hits, per Pro Football Focus. He's also averaged 55.8 pass block and 51.1 run block grades, which isn't awful for a depth piece that can start now and then.
Considering how Newman will become a free agent at the end of the 2024 campaign, I won't be surprised if the Packers try to trade him for something (even if it's only a Day 3 pick) rather than potentially lose him for nothing next spring.
