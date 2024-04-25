3 Packers on the Trade Block on Draft Day
Will the Packers be wheeling and dealing in Detroit on Thursday? Here are three Green Bay players who are potentially on the trade block on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
2. Preston Smith, OLB
While some defenders slow down with age, Preston Smith proved that he could still be a factor in his ninth NFL campaign.
The 31-year-old linebacker appeared in all 17 games for the Packers last year, tallying 28 solo tackles, 8.0 sacks, four broken-up passes, and a pair of forced fumbles. He even added another 1.5 sacks with a defended pass during the postseason.
But even with a solid 2023 showing, Smith could still find himself on the trade block and it mostly has to do with money. The 31-year-old defender still has three years remaining on his contract with an average cap hit of about $16.6 million per season. While a Draft Day trade would only save $5.2 million in 2024, it would give the Packers more flexibility in 2025 and beyond.
Smith can still contribute at this stage of his career, but regression will hit him eventually. If the Packers want to avoid the lesser years of his career while saving money going forward, I wouldn't rule out an offseason trade just yet.