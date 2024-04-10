3 Aging Packers Veterans Who Should Be Replaced in the NFL Draft
Are there any aging veterans the Packers will look to replace in the 2024 NFL Draft?
3. Preston Smith, EDGE
As of this moment in time, Preston Smith is the only player on the entire Green Bay Packers' roster over the age of 30. In fact, he's the only player who has reached the 30 landmark.
Smith is entering the 10th year of his fantastic NFL career. He is coming off of another really good season for the Packers in which he racked up 8.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, 21 QB hits, and 23 total pressures. He's getting after the quarterback just about as well as he ever has, but the clock is undoubtedly ticking.
The Packers already have some reinforcements on the way. They used a 1st-round pick in last year's draft on Lukas Van Ness, but Van Ness should be expected to do a little more than just play off the edge and there's no way the Packers are going to completely ignore the EDGE spot in this year's draft class.
With 11 picks, the Packers might even opt to use one of their top three or four selections on the EDGE position depending on who ends up being available. Preston Smith doesn't need to be looking over his shoulder this season, but for 2025 and beyond, the Packers might start the clock on his departure with their strategy in the 2024 NFL Draft.
