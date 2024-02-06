3 Packers Joe Barry Could Take With Him to the Dolphins
With the Dolphins hiring Joe Barry as their LB coach/run game coordinator, don't be surprised if he tries to take these three Packers with him to Miami.
3. S Darnell Savage
With Darnell Savage testing free agency for the first time in his career, Barry would be silly if he didn't attempt to lure the 26-year-old to Miami.
Injuries limited Savage to 10 games in 2023 but he still managed to make the most of his opportunities. The 78.3% completion rating that the ex-Maryland Terrapin allowed was a career-worst, however, he still impressed by allowing just 222 receiving yards without a touchdown on 18 completions.
His 74.2 coverage grade was third-best on the Packers and his 75.5 PFF defensive grade made him the No. 15th-ranked safety out of 95 eligible players.
Again, the Dolphins' secondary needs a lot of help after collapsing down the stretch. Considering how Miami's only rostered safety is Jevon Holland, per Spotrac, Barry attempting to steal Savage from Green Bay is a realistic scenario.
More Green Bay Packers news and rumors: