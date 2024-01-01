5 Packers Leaving Green Bay in the New Year
Five of the most likely Packers who will say goodbye to Green Bay in the new year.
2. Darnell Savage
It’s difficult to truly assess Darnell Savage’s talent given his up-and-down tenure in Green Bay.
He looked like a star in the secondary for years to come over his first three seasons, racking up eight interceptions, 26 passes defended and two forced fumbles combined.
It’s been a much different case since 2022, however. He took a major step back last year, recording a career-worst one interception and just five passes defended (the latter of which was his lowest mark in that category since his rookie year).
Things have only gotten worse in 2023, as Savage’s posted no interceptions and a single PD across eight appearances.
Many are wondering if the 26-year-old is simply ready to move on with his efforts this past season. No one could really blame him given Barry’s incompetence and his usage outside of the nickel, where he's wreaked havoc.
An impending free agent, Savage could look for a fresh start somewhere else to regain the mojo of his early years. It’d be no surprise at all if he goes to excel in a new setting, but it’s tough for Green Bay to justify re-signing him given his numbers in 2023.