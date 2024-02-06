3 Packers Joe Barry Could Take With Him to the Dolphins
With the Dolphins hiring Joe Barry as their LB coach/run game coordinator, don't be surprised if he tries to take these three Packers with him to Miami.
Green Bay Packers fans woke up to news on Tuesday that former defensive coordinator Joe Barry — who was fired last month — has been named the Miami Dolphins' new linebackers coach and run game coordinator. Packers supporters were frustrated by Barry's defensive decisions down the stretch, leaving time to tell if he can turn things around in Miami.
Joining a new team comes with its struggles, especially due to a lack of familiar faces. With free agency opening in just over a month, it wouldn't be surprising if Barry attempted to lure some free-agent Packers to South Beach to ensure that his Dolphins stint begins as comfortably as possible.
Here are three Packers who Barry might try to steal to the Dolphins.
1. CB/KR Keisean Nixon
On paper, the Dolphins fared well against opposing quarterbacks this season, surrendering the 15th-fewest passing yards. Having said that, their secondary fell apart towards the end of the campaign as they allowed an average of 292.5 passing yards in their final four games, which would've ranked dead last if it was their season-long average.
With that being said, it wouldn't be surprising if Barry attempted to lure cornerback/kick returner Keisean Nixon to add depth to the secondary.
Nixon is a versatile player who does what's asked of him. On defense, he's made 17 starts across 34 games over his two seasons with the Packers, recording 77 solo tackles, three forced fumbles, eight broken-up passes, two interceptions, and 0.5 sacks.
The 26-year-old is also one of the NFL's best kick returns. He's led the league in kick returns and return yards in back-to-back years and even paced his peers with 26.1 yards per return in 2023. He's received a lot of love for his work, being named All-Pro first team in each of the last two seasons.
Players like Nixon are every coach's dream, so don't be surprised if Barry tries to get him on Mike McDaniel's roster.