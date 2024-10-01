3 Packers in Danger of Losing Their Jobs After Ugly Week 4 Loss
The Green Bay Packers turned what looked like a complete disaster into a near miracle, almost pulling off an improbable comeback in their 31-29 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4. It was one of those games where everything that could go wrong, did go wrong—until suddenly, it didn't.
This game started as a total mess. The Packers found themselves down 28-0 midway through the second quarter. The wheels didn’t just come off—they flew off and rolled right out of the stadium. Penalties were mounting, opposing receivers were running wide-open in the secondary, and Green Bay’s offense was stuck in quicksand.
But instead of folding, the Packers showed some grit and refused to throw in the towel.
Slowly but surely, they clawed their way back into the game, cutting the lead to 28-22 by the fourth quarter. Sure, the Vikings tacked on a field goal, and a late interception dashed the Packers' hopes of completing the comeback, but the fight was there. A late touchdown brought them within two, but a failed onside kick sealed their fate.
However, grit and determination don’t erase the fact that several individual performances were downright alarming. For some players, Week 4 could be a turning point, and not in a good way. Here are three players who could be in danger of losing their jobs.