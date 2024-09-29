Packers Need to Cut Starter Immediately After Week 4 Disaster
By Joe Summers
The Packers' dramatic comeback attempt against the Vikings in Week 4 fell just short. Unfortunately, the loss can largely be pinned on kicker Brayden Narveson's struggles, raising questions about his job security moving forward.
Narveson missed a 37-yard field goal on the team's first drive of the game before missing another from 49 yards. Green Bay lost by just two points, so either kick could've given the Packers a third straight win.
Narveson's misses become even more significant when you consider that Greg Joseph, who Green Bay cut after training camp, made all five of his field goals on Thursday for the Giants.
Packers K Brayden Narveson Costs Green Bay Week 4 Game
The loss isn't squarely on Narveson's shoulders, but he certainly is responsible for a significant part of it. He missed a kick in a five-point Week 1 loss to the Eagles as well. Unless he has a great week at practice, it's time for the Packers to consider another option.
Jordan Love was shaky early but rebounded to help mount the comeback. If Narveson had made even one of his kicks, the late TD to Dontayvion Wicks could've won the matchup.
Narveson is just a rookie. He might improve, though Green Bay doesn't have the luxury of patience in a competitive NFC North. The position battle at kicker was a major storyline throughout the offseason and it seems the coaching staff made the wrong decision.
Margins are small in the NFL. Instead of being 3-1 and in control of the division, the Packers now sit at 2-2 and two games behind Minnesota. Green Bay has a lot of thinking to do this week but one thing is clear: Narveson is not the answer at a pivotal position.
