3 Packers Draft Busts Who Could Be Cut This Offseason
By Randy Gurzi
This is a pivotal year for the Green Bay Packers. They proved they were dangerous even without Aaron Rodgers as Jordan Love led them to a strong finish in 2023. They wound up 9-8 and made the playoffs as the No. 7 seed.
Led by a group of young players, they then went into Dallas and shocked the No. 2 seed Cowboys. Green Bay fell to San Francisco the following weekend but it was much closer than the 49ers would have liked.
Now heading into 2024, they need to prove they weren't just a team that got hot and made the most of their run. Considering they're full of young players, there's going to be some doubt but Matt LaFleur has done a great job with this team and should be able to keep them focused.
Speaking of their young roster, the Packers have drafted well enough to build this impressive team. However, not every pick was a home run, which can be seen as we identify three former busts who might not make the team this year.
3. Royce Newman, G
A former fourth-round pick out of Mississippi, Royce Newman has been on the chopping block all offseason. It seemed he would be cut during free agency and again after the draft. That hasn't been the case though and he should be entering camp fighting for a spot once again.
He started 16 games as a rookie but since then, has just eight starts over the past two seasons. With him no longer in the picture as a starter, it makes sense for Green Bay to cut ties and save more than $3.1 million in the process.