4 Defensive Coordinators the Packers Can Target to Replace Joe Barry
The Green Bay Packers fired defensive coordinator Joe Barry. Who is going to replace him?
By Cem Yolbulan
Al Harris, Dallas Cowboys Defensive Backs Coach
Packers Hall-of-Fame inductee, and former Pro Bowl cornerback Al Harris has found similar levels of success as a coach in the NFL as well. He has earned valuable coaching experience working for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys over the last decade.
Harris' work with cornerbacks has drawn significant attention around the league. He managed to develop two of the league's premier ball-hawks in Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, who both led the NFL in interceptions at different points over the last few seasons.
Of course, would you expect any less from a guy who was one of the game's premier cornerbacks for over a decade?
Making the jump to defensive coordinator would be a big jump for Harris, but he has certainly proven himself to be a worthy candidate. And shifting from someone the fans hated in Joe Berry to a hometown favorite in harris would be a welcome change.
Still too focused on the playoffs to get excited about a coach hiring yet? Then you'll want to claim your guaranteed $150 bonus from FanDuel. Just bet $5 on any NFL Playoff game and you'll automatically receive a full $150 bonus whether you win or lose! Sign up through the exclusive Dairyland Express link below and deposit $10+ to unlock your $150 before the offer expires.